Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INVE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of INVE opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.56. Identiv has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Identiv by 2,126.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

