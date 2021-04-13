DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Barclays raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.55.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $192.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $199.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

