Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after acquiring an additional 260,943 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,330,000 after acquiring an additional 245,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $132.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $133.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

