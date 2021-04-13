Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 9,548 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 456,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,927,000 after acquiring an additional 77,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,995,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 31,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 66,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.46 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average of $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

