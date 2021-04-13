Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$10,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at C$1,072,850.

Charles Bruce Scott Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.80, for a total transaction of C$10,900.00.

SEA opened at C$21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.30. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.66 and a twelve month high of C$29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.32.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.1697674 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.