First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.26 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centene by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,816,000 after acquiring an additional 534,140 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Centene by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,884,000 after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.