First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,064 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $364.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.94. The company has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

