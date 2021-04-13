First Hawaiian Bank Raises Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Total were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $899,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,178 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Total by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 706,492 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after acquiring an additional 658,243 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,126,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Total by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 581,216 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,358,000 after acquiring an additional 396,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of TOT opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. Total Se has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Total’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.