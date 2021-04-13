NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $135,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

Shares of ALGN opened at $601.11 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.70 and a twelve month high of $634.46. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.17.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

