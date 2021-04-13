3,830 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF stock opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.