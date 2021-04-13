First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.60 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,792,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after buying an additional 1,355,280 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,500.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,528,000 after buying an additional 605,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,735,000 after acquiring an additional 575,564 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

