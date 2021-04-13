Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 108.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after buying an additional 595,823 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after purchasing an additional 489,671 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400,729 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 265,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $145.02 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 142.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

