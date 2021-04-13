1,086 Shares in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000.

NYSEARCA IAI opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

