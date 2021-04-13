Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 227.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,687 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Fate Therapeutics worth $39,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $4,016,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 125,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,349,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $11,931,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

