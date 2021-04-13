Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $39.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.97.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

