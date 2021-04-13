Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 30.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at $235,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.24.

NYSE LIN opened at $285.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.55. Linde plc has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $286.98.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

