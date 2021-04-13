Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $445,000 Investment in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 118.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 563.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132,991 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 107.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $40.49.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at $34,309,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

