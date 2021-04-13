Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $459,000 in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 14.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after buying an additional 49,732 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPX by 28.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in SPX by 49.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 33.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

SPXC stock opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

