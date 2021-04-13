Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $430,000 Investment in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRH. Raymond James upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

