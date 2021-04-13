Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $411,000 in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monro by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Monro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $71.69.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $320,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

