Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will report ($0.53) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Cimpress reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 186.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.00 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $107.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $128.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.99.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $3,286,271.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $162,140.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223 in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

