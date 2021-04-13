Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,100 shares, a growth of 2,069.8% from the March 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.
EMBVF stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. Arca Continental has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $5.36.
Arca Continental Company Profile
