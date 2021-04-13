TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TXMD stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

