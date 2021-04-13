Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 213 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.16.

SEDG opened at $263.20 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,523,792.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

