Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

