Eaton Vance Management Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAL opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

