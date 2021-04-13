Eaton Vance Management Sells 608 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

LEVI opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -110.29, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

LEVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,106,915.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,636,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $260,111.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,354,416 shares of company stock worth $33,121,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

