Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,920 NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,920 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

EGOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research lowered NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

