Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $392,000 in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,856,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,435,000 after buying an additional 119,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Big Lots by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Big Lots by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 42,190 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIG opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

