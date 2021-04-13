Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 131 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,564,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 792,778 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,987,000 after acquiring an additional 131,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,787,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In related news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,593 shares of company stock worth $6,171,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $81.51 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.42.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

