Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

