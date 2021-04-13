Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 628 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47.

