Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,396 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $14,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 339,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 621,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 108.7% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,185 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

FOXA opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

