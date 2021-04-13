Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 331 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRC opened at $173.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.72. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.13.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

