Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,546 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Shares of BLOK opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.