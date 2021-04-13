Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $316,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

EWY stock opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $96.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average is $82.36.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

