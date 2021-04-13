Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTEC. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 1,258.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS DTEC opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39.

