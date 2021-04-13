Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Pinterest by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pinterest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $1,124,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 897,667 shares of company stock valued at $68,161,456 over the last three months.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Pinterest stock opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.22 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

