Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 62,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,537,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of CWST opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $66.28.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

