Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,713 ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDOG. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

SDOG opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19.

