Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,713 ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDOG. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

SDOG opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.