Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of G. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,634 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,837,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Genpact by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,372,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,762,000 after acquiring an additional 609,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,189,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

G stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,747 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

