SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEY. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,791,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000.

ONEY opened at $91.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $95.16.

