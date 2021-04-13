Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,171 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.10% of Oceaneering International worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OII opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OII. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

