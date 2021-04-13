Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 119,309 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 148.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,309 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $203.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.80%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

