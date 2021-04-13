HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 831.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,583 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HNI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in HNI by 64.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in HNI by 208.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 48,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 11.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HNI during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in HNI by 44.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

HNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE:HNI opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

