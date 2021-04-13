Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,398 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 107.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 48.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

USCR stock opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $78.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $333,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USCR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

