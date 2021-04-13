Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Park National were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $130.75 on Tuesday. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.61 million. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

