Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.45.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $217.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

