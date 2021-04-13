Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,755 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 83,901 shares in the last quarter.

GYLD opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

