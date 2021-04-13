Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $722,000 Position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEAD. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF stock opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $34.32.

